Taylor leads West Indies Women to victory in 1st ODI against Pakistan Women ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- Stafanie Taylor led a masterclass with both bat and ball as the West Indies Women defeated Pakistan Women by 5-wicket in the CG Insurance 1st One Day International at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Taylor won the toss and elected to bowl first. It was a spinners day in the wicket as Taylor, in tandem with Anisa Mohammed spun a web on the Pakistan batting lineup, they combined for 5 wickets between them. The West Indies bowlers ensured the Pakistan batters never got going with the exception of Nida Dar and Ayesha Zafar who scored 55 and 46 respectively.

Hayley Matthews and Kyshona Knight opened the West Indies run-chase but they never got going as both were out inside of 12 overs. Kycia Knight and Stafanie Taylor then steadied the innings, posting a 23-run partnership before Knight departed for 19 from a patient 44 deliveries. Deandra Dottin had a short 9-run stay in the wicket. It was the last two partnerships that Taylor formed with Chedean Nation (46) for the fifth wicket and another 46-run partnership with Britney Cooper that took the West Indies Women to victory. Cooper had her share of lofty shots off the Pakistan bowlers, finding the boundary ropes three times. Needing one run to win, Taylor flicked one off the legs to take her team to victory.

After the match, Taylor told CWI Media "You know I've been dreaming of this day, to finally pass that five hundreds and finally make it six, I'm really happy. I said to myself that I know I'm always in this position (with wickets down)and I like batting in 50 over games so it's a matter of getting myself in and once I know I get myself in and somebody else on the other end batting, we should get the runs."

Pakistan Women

205/9 (50 overs) Stafanie Taylor 10-0-29-3

Nida Dar 55 Anisa Mohammed 10-0-31-2

Ayesha Zafar 46

West Indies Women

209/5 (47.5 overs) Sadia Iqbal 10-2-47-2

Stafanie Taylor 105* Nida Dar 10-2-34-1

Chedean Nation 23

West Indies won by 5 wickets

Stafanie Taylor was the CG Insurance Player of the Match

0 comments