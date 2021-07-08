Trinidad and Tobago tipped to host ICC U-19 World Cup plate matches

TT is tipped to host group and plate matches in the 2022 International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Cricket World Cup with the Queen’s Park Oval and Brian Lara Cricket Academy among the venues carded to welcome the future international stars.

Caribbean countries started bidding to host matches earlier this year.

According to a Cricket West Indies (CWI) media release in March, countries have been required to demonstrate their ability to stage the matches by providing adequate match and training facilities, undergo a venue inspection, provide immigration, customs, medical and security support, as well as other operational and logistical requirements including accommodation for the members of the teams, match officials and broadcast crew.

On Wednesday, a TT Cricket Board official told Newsday, “I think what we getting is a group stage, which is the preliminaries - they offered us that and I think the plate…that is what I have heard.”

