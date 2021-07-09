Windies seek winning formula against Aussies

The memories of the series loss against South Africa still linger for West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, who is hoping that his troops can flip the script and find a winning formula against Australia in the first of five T20 International cricket matches, starting today in St Lucia at 6:30 p.m. Jamaica time.

Not surprisingly, the post-match press conference was centered on the Caribbean team’s poor showing with the bat in the last series, and Pollard made it clear that they have been putting in some work behind the scenes – both mentally and physically – to remedy that situation against a weakened, yet professional Aussie aggregation.

“Remember, at the end of the day, we continue to work with individuals, and some things may take longer than some. Some instances may not happen instantaneously, but everything that we do is work in progress, and we need to find that way,” said Pollard.

