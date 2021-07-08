Mayers to play in Englands T20 Blast

LONDON – West Indies all-rounder Kyle Mayers will feature for Birmingham Bears in England’s T20 Blast, after signing with the West Midlands outfit for the last three games of the season.

The 28-year-old will be available for Friday’s contest against Worcestershire Rapids at New Road, and will also line-up in the reverse fixture a week later at Edgbaston, before capping off his campaign against Northants Steelbacks on July 18 also at home.

“I’m very excited by this opportunity to join up with the Bears and I hope that I can contribute with the bat and ball during these final three important games of the Blast,” said Mayers, an attacking left-hander who bowls sharp medium pace.

“I understand that the Bears have enjoyed a good association with West Indies cricketers and I’m very proud to join this list of players"

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments