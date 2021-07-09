West Indies captain Pollard rubbishes notion of second-string Australia team

CAPTAIN OF the West Indies T20 and One Day International (ODI) squads Kieron Pollard has rubbished the notion that Australia will be fielding second-string teams during their tour of the Caribbean.

The West Indies and Australia will be facing each other in five T20 Internationals at the Darren Sammy Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia from July 9-16, followed by three ODIs at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados from July 20-24.

However, for various reasons, Australia will be without key players.

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will have to rely heavily on seasoned campaigners Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Wade.

During a Zoom media conference on Thursday, Pollard emphasized, “I’m not going to say they are a second-string team. We’re going to play against the Australian cricket team.

“It doesn’t matter which personnel,” he added. “They have some world-class players in there. Hopefully, we can come and give out our best.”

Read more at the T&T Newsday

0 comments