Cant take him if hes not firing  Gray insists Australia series make or break for struggling Gayle

Former West Indies fast bowler Tony Gray believes the Australia series could be make or break for veteran batsman Chris Gayle, insisting he would give him just another two games to turn things around if he were on the panel of selectors.

The batsman's selection to the preliminary World Cup squad has proven to be a source of controversy with opinion sharply split into two camps. On one hand, many believe the batsman's ability to change a game within a few deliveries continues to make him an indispensable asset heading into the tournament, others point to his decline in explosiveness and fitness as evidence that the spot should be taken up a younger player.

“I think initially the selectors did a good job of picking this T20 squad. You have to give Chris Gayle the chance to show he has some kind of form, but if he is getting the opportunity and not firing, I would not pick him,” Gray told the Mason and Guest radio show.

Read more at SportsMax

1 comments