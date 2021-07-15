Taylor tops ICC rankings

LONDON, England (CMC):

West Indies Women captain Stafanie Taylor has reclaimed the top batting and all-rounder’s spots in the latest International Cricket Council women player rankings announced by the governing body yesterday.

The 30-year-old jumped four spots to displace India stroke-maker Mithali Raj from the summit of the batting charts and rose two places in the all-rounders' charts to knock Australian Ellyse Perry off her perch.

Raj, South African Lizelle Lee, Australian Alyssa Healy and England’s Tammy Beaumont round out the top five of the batting while Aussie Megan Schutt, South African Marizanne Kapp, fellow national Shabnim Ismail and India’s Jhulan Goswami complete the top five in the bowling.

