'Innovative' methods in use as Reifer preps for ICC tournament

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — West Indies Under-19 Head Coach Floyd Reifer says the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic has forced his coaching staff to resort to “creative and innovative ways” to assess players ahead of next January's International Cricket Council (ICC) Under-19 Cricket World Cup set to be staged in the Caribbean.

The outbreak of the virus in the region last year March forced government authorities into widespread lockdowns to mitigate the spread, resulting in the cancellation of nearly all sporting activity throughout cricket-playing territories.

And, while a 44-member training squad has been chosen, Reifer said his staff was still in the hunt for additional players and would be using various methods in order to continue identifying and properly assessing the entire group.

“It is very challenging. Obviously, due to COVID, there was no regional Under-19 Tournament last year and there is none again this year,” Reifer told veteran cricket journalist Keith Holder for his Hitting Out column in Barbados Today online.

