Hayley Matthews to play in the Hundred

West Indies allrounder and T20 World Cup winner Hayley Matthews has signed for Welsh Fire, while Colin de Grandhomme will continue his stint at the Ageas Bowl after replacing Andre Russell on Southern Brave’s list of overseas players.

Matthews, who was Player of the Match when West Indies won the 2016 World T20 in Kolkata, was unveiled by Welsh Fire after it was confirmed that Suné Luus has returned a positive Covid-19 test and is not able to travel.

Meanwhile, de Grandhomme, who made a career-best 174 not out for Hampshire on his LV= Insurance County Championship debut, and was part of the New Zealand squad that claimed the World Test Championship mace against India last month, takes over from Russell who has been ruled out due to international commitments.

