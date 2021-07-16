We will back Russell every time  Pooran

West Indies stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran says the team will continue to stand behind Andre Russell, despite the Jamaican not being able to get the team over the line in the fourth Twenty20 (T20) International against Australia in St Lucia on Wednesday.

The West Indies needed 11 runs off the final over bowled by Mitchell Starc; however, Russell was only able to hit the final ball of the innings for six, which resulted in the home side losing by four runs, after they could only manage to get to 185 for six, chasing 190 for victory.

Russell, who was left not out on 24 from 13 balls, was chastised for not rotating the strike with Hayden Walsh Jr and taking the singles on offer in the early part of the over.

“The team thought that was the best decision,” Pooran said. “Andre batting six balls, we know that is two hits because he is a six-hitter. If he had hit two sixes, then everyone would say that is the best decision. We backed him 100 per cent and we believe that he did the right thing.”

