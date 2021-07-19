Simmons cautions Windies over relying on T20 momentum

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons has cautioned West Indies against relying on their Twenty20 (T20) series win for motivation in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) rubber against Australia starting tomorrow, stressing that critical adjustments need to be made in order to be successful in the longer format.

The Caribbean side dominated the visitors in a 4-1 series victory in St Lucia and will renew rivalries at Kensington Oval over the next week against opponents ranked number three in the world, five spots above them.

“I think because they are a number of players from the T20 squad, there is some momentum that can be taken over but again because it's a different format we have other guys coming in and we have to settle and play the way this format needs to be played,” Simmons said yesterday.

