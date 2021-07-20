West Indies white-ball captain Kieron Pollard sees more specialist players coming in as replacements for some of the all-rounders, who played in the just-concluded T20 series when the team takes on Australia in the first of three ODIs starting tomorrow at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

The West Indies are coming off a high after winning the five-match T20 series 4-1 and are hoping to carry that momentum into the ODI series. Pollard, who missed the T20 series with a hamstring injury, expects several specialist players to come in for the longer format.

“I think for us one of the things we try to harp on is specialists and specialty positions. We have found ourselves in positions over the years where you have a lot of all-rounders, a lot of guys can bat, can bowl but you want a guy specializing in one aspect or the other with a couple of utility guys who can bring three facets of the game,” he said.

“So, in terms of our one-day set-up, if you look at the balance we have used for the last couple of years, and even in the last series, I can’t see that changing much.”

Read more at SportsMax