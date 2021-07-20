Hayden Walsh Jr replaces Roston Chase for CG Insurance ODIs BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today announced a change to the squad for the CG Insurance One-Day International Series against Australia. Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr replaced allrounder Roston Chase, who has not recovered in time from the left thigh injury picked up in the Betway Test Series against South Africa Test and will therefore not be available to participate in the series. Walsh was named the CG Insurance Player-of-the-Series in the recent CG Insurance Twenty20 Series which West Indies won 4-1. He took 12 wickets at an average of 11.66 and an economy rate of 7.00 per over.

The CG Insurance ODI Series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Tuesday, July 20, Thursday, July 22 and Saturday, July 24. All three matches are scheduled as day/night encounters – first ball is 2:30 pm (1:30 pm Jamaica Time). There is great anticipation as this is Australia’s first tour of the West Indies since the tri-nation series back in 2016.

The series forms part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI Super League where both teams are aiming to win points to secure automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the matches will be played behind closed doors.

Points standings here: https://www.icc-cricket.com/cricket-world-cup-super-league/standings

FULL SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice Captain)

Fabian Allen

Darren Bravo

Sheldon Cottrell

Shimron Hetmyer

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Anderson Philip

Nicholas Pooran

Romario Shepherd

Hayden Walsh Jr.

0 comments