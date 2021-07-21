Joshua Da Silva: My rise in cricket was a leap of hope

JOSHUA Da Silva played football up to fifth form at St Mary’s College, when he made a choice or a “leap of hope” as he described it, one which would propel him to become one of the most recognised young cricketers in the country today.

Many would describe West Indies wicket-keeper Da Silva as a late bloomer, taking up the sport “seriously” at an age when young potential future professionals would have played competitive cricket for years.

Like others with strong Portuguese titles, Da Silva grew up with a passion for football. And he was good at it, making his debut for the Saints in Form Three and playing up to the InterCol level. “All I wanted to do was play football. Cricket was always there but I grew up playing football and I always wanted to represent Trinidad,” Da Silva said, speaking recently with an audience of young sports enthusiasts from various disciplines.

Da Silva is the latest of a long list of active and retired talents who have contributed to the series of motivational seminars hosted by the TT Football Association’s Normalisation Committee, titled There is Hope.

Read more at the T&T Newsday

0 comments