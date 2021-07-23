Second ODI between West Indies and Australia postponed due to COVID-19

The second ODI between West Indies and Australia in Bridgetown on Thursday was cancelled due to a positive coronavirus case.

Players had arrived at the Kensington Oval and the toss had taken place, but both camps were sent back to their hotels due to a positive PCR test from one of West Indies' non-playing members.

The statement from Cricket West Indies read: "The second CG Insurance ODI between West Indies and Australia has been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result from a non-playing member of the West Indies staff.

"This decision was taken after the toss at Kensington Oval once the result was known.

"The established COVID-19 protocols stipulate that all members of both teams and match officials will return immediately to the team hotel and will be re-tested later today.

