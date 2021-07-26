Hosein calls for Windies bowling focus

The West Indies and Australia will have their third and final game to claim all the marbles as the sides meet in the One-Day International series decider at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, today.

Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein was in imperious form as he bagged three wickets for 30 runs in his 10 overs to help restrict the Aussies despite a fighting 41 from 36 balls from number 10 batsman Wes Agar.

The West Indies picked up 10 vital points on the World Cup Qualifying Super League points table with the win, however, with the series on the line, Hosein is hoping that the team can put in another creditable bowling performance.

“It’s a matter of sticking to the plan because it’s cricket, and partnerships will build,” he said. “We have to stay in the moment and the game. Not every delivery you bowl, you will get a wicket, but we just have to stay positive and keep the energy high.”

