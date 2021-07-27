Low quality ODI matches at Kensington

THE FIRST One-Day International (ODI) between West Indies and Australia was a disaster for the home team. However, they made amends in the second game to set the stage for a grand finale in the third and last game of the three-match series.

After some adjustments to the dates, this final game has been scheduled for July 26. Australia won the first match convincingly by 134 runs. The Aussie bowling attack mesmerized their opponents. A shocking collapse of WI batting occurred with the unexpected suddenness of a rude awakening. Evin Lewis, who played so well in the T20s, was dismissed with the first ball of the innings, delivered by Mitchell Starc.

Jason Mohammed was comprehensively bowled by the same destroyer with a beauty that found the gap left by the batsman between his bat and pad.

