WI-Pakistan T20s bowl off today

The West Indies and Pakistan will get a final chance to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 (T20) World Cup later this year. The teams meet in the first of four T20 International matches starting at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, today at 9 a.m. Jamaica time.

Both teams have contrasting results coming into today’s contest, with the West Indies handsomely beating Australia 4-1 while Pakistan were edged 2-1 by hosts England recently.

The home side is, however, coming off a 2-1 series loss in the One-Day Internationals against Australia. However, head coach Phil Simmons said the return of experienced players Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Chris Gayle, and the format change, should see them return to winning.

