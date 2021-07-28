Butcher: Adapt rather than complain about pitches

The reality is that West Indies players find it difficult to adapt to different pitches and environments which was evident in the three-match One Day International series loss to Australia at Kensington Oval, says Barbados and England cricketer Roland Butcher.

“I find that our players find it difficult to adapt to different surfaces, environments, and different situations. The reason for that is there are a lot of technical deficiencies within our play particularly in the longer format of the game. Whether it is 50 over or Test match cricket.

“There is quite a lot being made of the pitches, that the pitches are not ideal for stroke-making. But it is the same for both teams, both teams have to adapt and play the best they can on those pitches,” Butcher told Barbados TODAY.

