Chief selector Roger Harper has also taken aim at the quality of the Kensington Oval pitch for the recent one-day series against Australia, but also conceded West Indies’ batsmen had also failed to make the adjustments required. The former West Indies off-spinner said the pitch had produced too much variation for a limited overs game, and it left the home side’s batsmen with an enormous challenge with which they never really came to grips.

“Coming to Barbados in the ODIs – different format, longer format – I think the team generally found the pitches a little challenging and didn’t adapt as well as they should’ve from a batting perspective,” Harper explained.

“They never really came to terms with the pitch and were not able to produce the sort of collective batting performance that was required.

