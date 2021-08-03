West Indies looking to square series

The West Indies cricket team will be hoping that the weather gods smile down on them today in Guyana as they look to get some action under their belt in the fourth and final T20 International against Pakistan at the National Stadium, starting at 10 a.m.

The host trail one zero in the now four-match series, and with one game to play, a win will be nothing less on the cards for the Phil Simmons-coached side, who look to square the series and share the spoils.

Inclement weather has taken all the limelight in the series, claiming two of the contest, with one game being removed from the schedule altogether.

The only completed match saw Pakistan winning the second T20 by seven runs, with captain Babar Azam opening with the bat in getting 51, and Mohammad Hafeez put in a Player of the Match performance, following a miserly spell with the ball, which saw him conceding just six runs from his four overs.

2 comments