Pollard galvanised by knowledge gained from recent T20s

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Captain Kieron Pollard believes the just concluded bloc of Twenty20 matches against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan has been fruitful in providing clarity for selectors on the final squad for the T20 World Cup.

In back-to-back series which bowled off in June, the Caribbean side went down 3-2 in five-match series against the Proteas, thrashed Australia 4-1 before losing 1-0 to Pakistan in a four-match series decimated by rain.

And with West Indies arriving at the October 17 to November 14 tournament in the United Arab Emirates and Oman as defending champions, Pollard said valuable knowledge of players gained during the recent series would prove vital.

“I think we have found out exactly what we wanted to find out,” Pollard said.

