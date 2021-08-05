Holder embracing the Royals brand

Captain Jason Holder says he is keen on ensuring the continued success of Barbados Royals, after the Bridgetown-based Caribbean Premier League franchise was rebranded last week.

The franchise, two-time CPL champions, have been known as Barbados Tridents since the tournament’s inception in 2013.

However, Royals Sports Group which owns the Indian Premier League franchise, Rajasthan Royals, have bought a controlling stake in what was formerly Tridents and have rebranded the outfit.

“I’m really excited about the partnership with Royals [and] I’m sure the guys are looking forward to it as well. We can’t wait to start our campaign in St Kitts,” said Holder, who is currently on West Indies duty against Pakistan.

