CWI to live stream West Indies Rising Stars U19s trial matches from Sunday, August 8 ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies fans across the Caribbean and around the world will be able to follow the next generation of exciting young West Indies cricketers pushing for selection for the ICC U19 World Cup. Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that it will be streaming LIVE ball-by-ball coverage of four of the forthcoming West Indies Rising Stars U19s trial series from Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) in Antigua. The Series of eight (8) 50-over Rising Stars U19s trial matches start on Sunday at the Coolidge Cricket Ground and the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS). A total of fifty-six (56) players have been divided into four squads of fourteen (14). The first match starts today (Sunday) when the “Red Dragons” and the “Green Pitons” will be in action at CCG whilst the “Yellow Flamingos” face the Blue Dolphins at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS). First ball is 9:30-am (8:30am Jamaica Time). The Rising Stars U19 trials will continue on Tuesday and Thursday with the top two teams facing each other on Saturday at CCG with the third and fourth-placed teams playing at SVRS.

All four of the trial matches to be played at CCG will be available on www.windiescricket.com and the “Windies Cricket” YouTube channel https://bit.ly/WindiesCricketYouTube. There will also be scores, statistical information and photographs provided on CWI’s social media platforms throughout the day.

The trial matches form part of the West Indies Rising Stars U19s High-Performance camp, which is a key part of CWI’s investment in development and preparations for the players for the ICC U19 World Cup to be played in the West Indies early next year. Following the Rising Stars U19 camp and the trial matches, a squad of eighteen (18) players will be selected for the West Indies Rising Stars U19 tour of England, which will feature six Youth One-Day Internationals at The County Ground, Beckenham and The Polo Farm, Canterbury from Saturday, September 4 to Friday, September 17.

Rising Stars U19 Trial Match Schedule – All matches 9:30 start local time (8:30 Jamaica time)

Matches in bold italics to be live-streamed

Sunday, August 8:

Red Dragons vs Green Pitons (CCG)

Yellow Flamingos vs Blue Dolphins (SVRS)

Tuesday, August 10:

Blue Dolphins vs Green Pitons (CCG)

Red Dragons vs Yellow Flamingos (SVRS)

Thursday, August 12:

Blue Dolphins vs Red Dragons CCG)

Green Pitons vs Yellow Flamingos (SVRS)

Saturday, August 14:

1st vs 2nd Place match (CCG)

3rd vs 4th Place match (SVRS)

FULL SQUADS

Red Dragons: Nicholas Lewin, Aaron Bankay, Mavindra Dindyal, Steven Wedderburn, Kwame Patton, Kamario Grant, Tamari Redwood, Onaje Amory, Johan Layne, Romario Brathwaite, Tyran Theodore, Isiah Gomez, Amrit Dass, Nimar Bolden.

Nicholas Lewin, Aaron Bankay, Mavindra Dindyal, Steven Wedderburn, Kwame Patton, Kamario Grant, Tamari Redwood, Onaje Amory, Johan Layne, Romario Brathwaite, Tyran Theodore, Isiah Gomez, Amrit Dass, Nimar Bolden. Green Pitons : Shaq Parris, Hakeem Perryman, Rampertab Ramnauth, Kyle Roopchand, Giovonte Depeiza, Devonie Joseph, Kelvin Pittman, Tariq O'Neale, Gavasta Edmund, Matthew Gittens, Andel Gordon, Jaden Carmichael, Nick Ramlal, Rivaldo Clarke.

: Shaq Parris, Hakeem Perryman, Rampertab Ramnauth, Kyle Roopchand, Giovonte Depeiza, Devonie Joseph, Kelvin Pittman, Tariq O'Neale, Gavasta Edmund, Matthew Gittens, Andel Gordon, Jaden Carmichael, Nick Ramlal, Rivaldo Clarke. Yellow Flamingos: Anderson Armadan, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Achilles Brown, Justin Beckford, Kyle Kissoondath, McKenny Clarke, Anderson Mahase, Nathan Edward, Chaedon Raymond, Shiva Sankar, Brandon English, Vasant Singh, Carlon Tuckett.

Anderson Armadan, Matthew Nandu, Teddy Bishop, Achilles Brown, Justin Beckford, Kyle Kissoondath, McKenny Clarke, Anderson Mahase, Nathan Edward, Chaedon Raymond, Shiva Sankar, Brandon English, Vasant Singh, Carlon Tuckett. Blue Dolphins: Oneil Roberts, Justin Jaggesar, Akeem Auguste, Tariq Mohammed, Jordan Johnson, Rajeev Ramnauth, Sion Hackett, Keygan Arnold, Akadianto Willett, Tiron Charles, Isai Thorne, Udell Preville, Javid Simpson, Jeremiah Cruickshank.

0 comments