Simmons concerned over preparation as Pakistan series looms

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons has expressed concern about the match fitness of the West Indies squad just days ahead of the opening Test against Pakistan at Sabina Park.

Since the two-Test series against South Africa ended in late June, the majority of the Test players have been largely dormant, and last week's four-day warm-up match here represented the first taste of action for most of the provisional 17-man squad announced yesterday.

“As far as I know, none of the [practice] games were played and there wasn't enough work done before the players got here,” Simmons told an online media conference yesterday.

“Quite a few players said they didn't get any work done in their home territories before they came to this camp and four-day game.”

He added: “It's disappointing to know they've gone home and there's nothing done. They have to come back and we've got to start from scratch when we get here, so it's a little disappointing.”

