'Jimmy Adams humbled by national award

Former West Indies and Jamaica captain James ‘Jimmy’ Adams says he is humbled and honoured to be selected for the national award of the Order of Distinction by the Government for his contribution to the field of sports, in particular cricket.

Adams, now Cricket West Indies’ director of cricket, represented West Indies primarily as a batsman in 54 Tests for an average of 41.3, and 127 One-Day Internationals.

“My family and friends have been very positive in their response to the news,” Adams told The Gleaner. “To be recognised by my country in this way means a lot to me, and ranks up there with any previous awards.”

Adams, a steady part-time left-arm spin bowler, and outstanding fielder, particularly at gully and close to the wicket, also said he was pleasantly surprised at the award.

“I was very surprised given the stature and accomplishments of previous awardees,” he said.

