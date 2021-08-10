Mayers should replace Gayle on West Indies T20 squad

WEST INDIES (WI) cricket fans have one of their great pastimes coming up: to select the squad for the T20 World Cup (WC) which will be taking place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14. This is one experience fans enjoy, to test their knowledge against the selectors’ choices.

WINDIES have completed their schedule of T20 series of matches for the 2021 preparation of the WC. They beat Sri Lanka 2-1 in a three-match series. In two five-game series, Australia succumbed to them by a 4-1 margin while South Africa won 3-2. The just-completed four-game contest against Pakistan was seriously hampered by the wet weather. Pakistan won 1-nil in the only completed game.

And what has WI learned from these games?

Their batting needs improvement, while their bowling is up to mark.

Batsmen of natural ability still need to know how to play an innings. One cannot address an innings without the right attitude, which requires thought. A batsman must always be aware of the situation of the game and when it is advisable to take a risk or not.

Sadly, this has not been forthcoming in three of the main batsmen (T20 batting averages for 2021 in brackets): Chris Gayle (17.46), Nicholas Pooran (21.61) and Shimron Hetmyer (20.55) are scoring below par.

