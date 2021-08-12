Windies face test at empty Sabina

To begin with, the recent drama in Tokyo sidetracked all of us including cricket diehards. Also, of course, very wet weather in Guyana ruined the Twenty20 series there, pushing thoughts of cricket farther behind on the back burner.

Hopefully, rain will stay away from Kingston for these two Tests — to be played under bio-secure arrangements as has become customary since the coming of COVID-19. What seems certain is that on-field temperatures at Sabina will be uncomfortably high.

Hope that vaccinated people would have been allowed into the stands have been scuttled by the current surge in virus cases which health experts suggest is being spurred by the much-feared Delta variant. Outside of television and radio broadcast crews, even the media are being barred.

