West Indies, Pakistan Push/Pull their way to Test match special at Sabina Park by KRISSANIA YOUNG On an easy Sunday afternoon in Kingston—under bright sunshine and encompassed by strong breeze—every push from the region’s team was met by a pull from the visitors. Leaving those of us who pen this great game, scrambling to put into words precisely the events which led to this first Test climaxing in the manner cricket purists desire every Test match to unfold. The Sabina Park pitch was anything but fast. Yet, from Kemar Roach beating Imran Butt outside the off-stump with the fifth delivery of the very first over of the Test, to Roach himself guiding Hasan Ali through the covers three days later for the winning runs—there was movement on offer throughout. Movement which swung the West Indies into the ascendancy early on the final day; allowing the Pakistanis—who started the day on 160/5, 124 runs ahead, and with a set Babar Azam at the crease—just 43 additional runs. The hosts now needing 168 runs for victory. However… there was movement on offer. And for Pakistan, there were Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi available. The latter did indeed make his presence felt—removing the WINDIES top-three with a measly 16 runs on the board.

Without a doubt, Pakistan were in control. Yet, the West Indies had Jermaine Blackwood—who was in his back yard, and Roston Chase—who lives for a good back-against-the-wall rebellion, at the crease. And it was this pair that gave Caribbean fans their first glimmer of hope in pursuit of that 168—a 68-run partnership.

Then Chase fended one to second-slip and Mayers followed him on a pair, ten deliveries later.

With 76 runs to get and Holder to join Blackwood, who had gone past 50 at the other end, there was hope. But with belief in anything other than one’s self, there is the risk of heartbreak and West Indian hearts broke thrice in the next ninety minutes.

Blackwood—EDGED AND GONE.

Holder—CLEAN BOWLED.

Da Silva—NICKED THROUGH TO THE ‘KEEPER.

And with Warrican also back in the pavilion, Pakistani tongues salivated in anticipation of victory.

With belief in anything other than one’s self, there is also the risk of happiness. In this instance, Kemar Roach was the “anything-other-than-one’s-self.” His shoulders burdened with Caribbean hope, the already legendary seamer fought the fight of his life—with bat in hand.

With 14 runs needed for victory, he clipped Ali through square and scurried back for two. Two deliveries later, he drove pleasantly down to long-off for a single.

With 6 runs to win, Ali offered up a full one outside off. Roach snatched at it. Fortune favouring a brave Kemar Roach guided the ball between the wicket-keeper and first-slip—FOUR runs.

Now, just two agonizing runs short of the target, heartbreak and happiness desperately inseparable, still; Roach gently pushed Ali to deep-cover, jogging the length of the pitch twice. His right fist clenched in the air as he separated happiness from heartbreak on an easy Sunday afternoon in Kingston.

