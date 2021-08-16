Jayden Seales reprimanded for breaching ICC code of conduct

West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Kingston.

Seales was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Seales, for whom it was the first offense in a 24-month period.

