26 players selected for West Indies Rising Stars U19s High Performance Camp

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the 26-member squad to continue preparations for the West Indies Rising Stars U19s tour of England next month. The squad was selected following targeted coaching sessions and an eight-match trial series in Antigua last week. The players will now continue training and planning sessions this week with a final 18-member squad for the tour to England to be named at a later date.

Head Coach, Floyd Reifer said: “The screening trials went very well. We saw some excellent performances and it was not easy to cut down a large number of such talented young players. You could see the enthusiasm was high in all the players, and the spirit was high in all the teams. We have to do everything we can to encourage all of the players who came, to continue working on their game. A more intensive camp has started where we will push forward to improve the skill set, the mindset, and the tactical awareness of the 26 players, before cutting the squad further. More will go into the tactical sessions as we work towards the Tour of England and onto the ICC U19 World Cup. We will also promote the West Indian brand of cricket that we want to play going into that World Cup, without neglecting the fundamentals.”