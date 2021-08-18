Defending champions, West Indies, will take on England in their first game of the International Cricket Council’s Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday, October 23, it was confirmed today as the ICC unveiled the complete schedule of the 16-team marquee event.

The two-time World Champions will look to get the defense of their title off to a winning start in what will be a re-match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2016 final at Eden Gardens, which saw them snatch the title from England thanks to a superb Man-of-the-Match display by Marlon Samuels and Carlos Brathwaite’s four consecutive sixes in the last over.

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard said:

“We are excited to begin defense of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title later this year. T20 cricket is dynamic, and the international scene is highly competitive, with players constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation and we are expecting a spectacular event in the UAE and Oman.”

