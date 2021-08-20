Brathwaite calls for discipline ahead of final Test

With more ICC Test Championship points up for grabs, the second-placed West Indies will be seeking to claim a series sweep against Pakistan in their second and final Test match at Sabina Park today. This would see them jump to the top of the championship standings, however, history is not on the side of the hosts.

The last two times they played Pakistan in a two-match series, the West Indies, after winning the opening Tests, allowed the visitors to stage a comeback and win the last two matches in 2005 and 2011 to square the series.

Despite those statistics, captain Kraigg Brathwaite is confident that his troops can find the winning formula once again and claim a 2-0 series win.

“The key is to stay calm and be disciplined,” he said. “As a bowling group, we were fantastic, and we just need to come back and do that again.

