Hero CPL launches merchandise range

Mon, Aug 23, '21

 

Caribbean Premier League

Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is launching an online merchandise store that will make top-quality apparel and souvenirs available worldwide. The store has been designed by Cube Partnership, an expert sports retail, e-commerce, licensing and merchandise business, which works with international sports events and brands including The Rugby League World Cup 2021, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 team and Solheim Cup 2023. 

 

The range of merchandise will include items featuring the league and franchise branding and will be available for fans all over the world. In 2020 the Hero CPL had more than 500 million views with significant interest around the globe. Those Hero CPL fans in the Caribbean and around the rest of the world will have the chance to show their colours with this fantastic range of products. 

 

The full range of products can be viewed at https://shop.cplt20.com/

 

 

Chris Watson, Hero CPL’s Head of Marketing, said: “At the Hero CPL we are blessed with some of the best fans in the world and we are really excited that we are able to launch this online store with the Cube Partnership. They have a fantastic track record of delivering exceptional products to customers all over the world.” 

Ed Boardman, Cube International’s CEO said: “We are delighted to partner with Hero CPL. Following our mandate of ‘Sport Reimagined’, it is one of the most exciting and vibrant leagues in world cricket and we are looking forward to enhancing our partnership with Hero CPL and delivering a world-class merchandise programme to further elevate the brand and offer fans the world over a truly outstanding retail experience.” 

