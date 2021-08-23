Hero CPL launches merchandise range

Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) is launching an online merchandise store that will make top-quality apparel and souvenirs available worldwide. The store has been designed by Cube Partnership, an expert sports retail, e-commerce, licensing and merchandise business, which works with international sports events and brands including The Rugby League World Cup 2021, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Aston Martin Cognizant Formula 1 team and Solheim Cup 2023.

The range of merchandise will include items featuring the league and franchise branding and will be available for fans all over the world. In 2020 the Hero CPL had more than 500 million views with significant interest around the globe. Those Hero CPL fans in the Caribbean and around the rest of the world will have the chance to show their colours with this fantastic range of products.

The full range of products can be viewed at https://shop.cplt20.com/