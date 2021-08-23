CWI partners with Horizm to analyse and unlock new content revenues ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has today announced a new partnership with digital inventory management specialists, Horizm to value and unlock revenues from CWI’s website and social media channels. Cricket West Indies boasts one of the fastest growing online and social media audiences in sport with the thewww.windiescricket.com website, over 4 million followers on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and over 2.5m subscribers on YouTube. This growth is a result of the West Indies teams being one of the most successful, innovative and loved teams in world sport. Innovating the way that cricket has been played in every format of the game, the West Indies have one of the most impressive records in Test cricket, are the first-ever two-time winners of the ICC ODI World Cup, and are two-time ICC T20 World Champions. Cricket West Indies will benefit from access to Horizm’s AI-powered, digital asset management platform, providing real-time valuation of CWI’s social media, website and mobile activity and helping to understand how additional value in CWI’s content can be unlocked to generate new revenues.

Dominic Warne, CWI’s Commercial Director said: “The West Indies website and social channels have seen incredible growth in the last three years as fans across the Caribbean and around the world follow one of the most loved and followed teams in the sport. As we have increased the quality and quantity of West Indies content, it has become a major source of value for our sponsors and potential new sponsors to reach and connect with West Indies and cricket fans. This new agreement with Horizm will help us better understand the value of our digital assets, create new commercial content opportunities and unlock untapped revenue potential.”

CWI will join a number of other high-profile cricket organizations working with Horizm, including New Zealand Cricket, IPL side Delhi Capitals, the Caribbean Premier League, Yorkshire County Cricket Club and Middlesex Cricket.

Sam Grimley, Head of Commercial, Horizm added: “We are honoured to be working with Cricket West Windies with such a storied past and an exciting future. The skill and flair with which their teams play the game has won them many fans around the world and together we can help them capitalize on the digital potential of their fanbase”.

Horizm’s award-winning digital asset services are now used by more than 50 rights holders across eight different sports, most notably in football where they work with 30 clients including Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and the Portuguese Football Federation.

