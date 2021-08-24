Hero CPL team up with Socios.com to increase fan engagement The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Socios.com, the leading blockchain provider for the sports industry, have announced a partnership that will see the CPL join a roster of 50+ sports organizations worldwide in leveraging blockchain technology to engage with their fans. Hero CPL is one of the world’s most popular T20 cricket tournaments with over 500 million viewers tuning in to the tournament in 2021. This partnership will allow their millions of fans to enjoy new and exciting opportunities to engage with the organization. Hero CPL join a 50+ strong network of major sporting brands who have embraced Socios.com to improve engagement with their global fanbases, including football giants FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, AC Milan, Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, Valencia CF and the Argentina and Portugal National Teams, Formula One™ teams Aston Martin Cognizant and Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN, MMA giants UFC and PFL as well as up to 10 top NBA franchises.

Socios.com is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform that leverages blockchain technology to provide the world’s leading sporting organisations with the tools to engage with their global fanbases. They are the creators of Fan Tokens, digital assets used by major sport brands to increase fan engagement and boost their digital revenue thanks to the Socios.com app, home to a growing digital community of over 1,2 million sport fans that are enjoying unprecedented opportunities to engage with the brands they love.

These opportunities include having a say and a vote in a number of fan-related decisions through regular polls, access to exclusive promotions and discounts, and the chance to win unique prizes and rewards such as free tickets, VIP experiences, etc.

Created by Chiliz, the leading blockchain provider for the global sports and entertainment industry, Socios.com has multiple office locations around the world and has already opened new regional headquarters in Madrid, Istanbul, São Paulo and Buenos Aires. The company will open a new office in North America in the near future.

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “The fans of Hero CPL are central to our success and our future, and we are really excited at the prospect of giving them even more opportunities to be involved in the tournament. We are very excited to be the first cricket league to partner with Socios.com and we are very much looking forward to start working together.”

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO of Chiliz and Socios.com, said: “We are very proud to welcome the CPL to our growing roster of global sport brands. The CPL is a young and innovative competition that is very much aligned with our emphasis on tech-led innovation and fully understands the huge potential global fan engagement offers.”

