Broadcasters for Hero CPL 2021 confirmed

Thu, Aug 26, '21

 

Caribbean Premier League

The broadcasters for the Hero Caribbean Premier League have been confirmed for the 2021 tournament with deals with key partners in place in India, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, America, Canada, South Africa, the UAE and across the Caribbean. In addition, the tournament will be live-streamed over Facebook or YouTube into 60 countries including Pakistan and Bangladesh. 

 

The tournament will take place in St Kitts & Nevis with all 33 matches taking place at Warner Park, one of the highest-scoring grounds in world cricket. The tournament will get underway on 26 August with the opening match seeing the defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors. 

 

Sunset+Vine, who deliver outstanding coverage of ICC events and T20 tournaments around the world, will again help to raise the bar in terms of production quality, capturing the onfield action alongside an impressive line-up of commentators, including international favourites Danny Morrison and Simon Doull with local experts Ian Bishop, Samuel Badree Darren Ganga and Alex Jordan, once again returning to the Hero CPL.

 

 

This year will see a number of enhancements to the coverage which will feature 26 cameras and supporting audio and video equipment. There will be live field tracking, augmented reality graphics and the revolutionary Kookaburra Smart Ball which will be used in a professional tournament for the first time. The Smart Ball will give unprecedented data about each delivery which will be delivered in real-time to the commentators. 

 

Pete Russell, Hero CPL’s CEO, said: “Last year we saw another record year in terms of global viewership with 523.5million views for the 2021 tournament. We are confident that we will see impressive viewership numbers in 2021. The standard of players is fantastic, both from overseas and from the Caribbean, and we can’t wait to get underway in St Kitts and Nevis on the 26 August.” 

 

The Hero CPL will feature the best players from across the Caribbean and around the world. With Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Mohammad Amir, Colin Munro, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell and Glenn Phillips amongst the star names that are due to take part. 

  

Broadcast Partners 2021

 

India

Star Sports/Fancode

United Kingdom

BT Sport

Pan-Caribbean

SportsMax (Except Trinidad & Guyana)

Australia

Fox Sports

Trinidad

CNC3

Barbados

CBC

St Lucia

Helen TV

Antigua & Barbuda

CNS

Guyana

E- Networks 

Grenada

GBN

USA/Canada

Willow

Middle East

Etisalat

South Africa

SuperSport 

New Zealand

Sky Sports

 

Watch on CPL social channels

 

Argentina

Facebook & YouTube

Austria

Facebook & YouTube

Bangladesh

Facebook & YouTube

Belgium

Facebook & YouTube

Bulgaria

Facebook & YouTube

Bolivia

Facebook & YouTube

Bosnia & Herzegovina

Facebook & YouTube

Brazil

Facebook & YouTube

Brunei

Facebook & YouTube

Chad

Facebook & YouTube

Chile

Facebook & YouTube

China

Facebook & YouTube

Costa Rica

Facebook & YouTube

Croatia

Facebook & YouTube

Cyprus

Facebook & YouTube

Czech Republic

Facebook & YouTube

Denmark

Facebook & YouTube

Djibouti

Facebook & YouTube

Estonia

Facebook & YouTube

Falkland Islands

Facebook & YouTube

Fiji

Facebook & YouTube

Finland

Facebook & YouTube

France

Facebook & YouTube

Germany

Facebook & YouTube

Greece

Facebook & YouTube

Hong Kong

Facebook & YouTube

Hungary

Facebook & YouTube

Italy

Facebook & YouTube

Indonesia

Facebook & YouTube

Japan

Facebook & YouTube

Malta 

Facebook & YouTube

Luxembourg

Facebook & YouTube

Malayasia

Facebook & YouTube

Mauritania

Facebook & YouTube

Mexico

Facebook & YouTube

Netherlands

Facebook & YouTube

Norway

Facebook & YouTube

Pakistan

Facebook & YouTube

Paraguay

Facebook & YouTube

Panama

Facebook & YouTube

Peru

Facebook & YouTube

Phillppines

Facebook & YouTube

Portugal

Facebook & YouTube

Romania

Facebook & YouTube

Russia

Facebook & YouTube

Serbia

Facebook & YouTube

Singapore

Facebook & YouTube

South Korea

Facebook & YouTube

Somalia

Facebook & YouTube

South Sudan

Facebook & YouTube

Spain

Facebook & YouTube

Sudan

Facebook & YouTube

Sweden

Facebook & YouTube

Slovenia

Facebook & YouTube

Thailand

Facebook & YouTube

Tonga

Facebook & YouTube

Turkey

Facebook & YouTube

Uraguay

Facebook & YouTube

Vanuatu

Facebook & YouTube

