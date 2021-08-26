Misbah to quarantine in Caribbean after positive coronavirus test
Misbah-ul-Haq will remain in the Caribbean when the Pakistan squad fly home on Wednesday after the head coach tested positive for coronavirus.
A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) statement said: "Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has tested positive and, as such, will not depart for Lahore with his side later today (Wednesday).
"Misbah, who is asymptomatic, will now undergo a 10-day quarantine, following which he will depart for Pakistan.'
