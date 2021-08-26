Simmons urges region to back 'hard-working' batsmen

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — Head Coach Phil Simmons has again bemoaned the lack of situational awareness among the West Indies batting group but has urged the Caribbean to throw their support behind the squad, following the 1-1 series draw against Pakistan here Tuesday.

West Indies pulled off a dramatic one-wicket win in the first Test at Sabina Park last week but crumbled to a 109-run defeat in the second Test at the same venue, after failing to chase down an improbable 329 for victory at the same venue.

With the pitch offering help to the fast bowlers, the home side's batsmen struggled in both innings, dismissed for 150 in the first and 219 in the second, after tottering on 159 for seven at one stage.

“We see that we can bat. We're spending 110 balls for 50 runs but it's how we read the situation in the game,” Simmons said following Tuesday's defeat.

