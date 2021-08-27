Reifer banks on teamwork as Tallawahs bowl off CPL against St Lucia Kings Head Coach Floyd Reifer says he is banking on the overall team strength to propel Jamaica Tallawahs in this season's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) instead of them relying on any single player. The two-time former winners Tallawahs are to open their CPL Twenty20 (T20) campaign against St Lucia Kings at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, starting this morning at 9:00 Jamaica time. “There are always x-factors in the team, but what we are focusing on is playing a solid team game. When you play as a unit you tend to win more games…we are focusing more on team performance,” Reifer said on Monday during a virtual press conference from the team's base in St Kitts and Nevis.

He insisted that team chemistry will be essential, even if the Jamaican-based franchise is blessed with top-rated all-rounder Andre Russell in its line-up.

“Obviously, when you've got a guy like Andre Russell in your side he can also win games on his own. But I think we have a very good team, we have experienced guys who have played around the circuit.

