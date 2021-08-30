CWI announces West Indies Womens 13-member squad for T20 Internationals against South Africa Women

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel has announced the West Indies Women’s 13-member squad for the first CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) against South Africa Women to be played on Tuesday, August 31 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVCG). The first ball will be bowled at 2 pm local time (1 pm Jamaica Time).

Experienced off-spinner Anisa Mohammed will serve as interim captain as Stafanie Taylor is unavailable for the T20I series due to serving a period of isolation in Antigua, after being identified as a primary contact of a COVID-19 positive case in Jamaica.

Lead Selector for Women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said (Jamaica): “The CG Insurance T20I and ODI Series against South Africa gives another opportunity for the team to play international matches ahead of the upcoming ICC World Cup qualifiers. It is unfortunate that Stafanie will not be available for this series but there are a number of experienced players who we would be looking to, to fill any void. The young player Qiana Joseph brings another left-hand batter option as well as left-arm orthodox bowling which has been lacking in the team. This will be a good test coming out of the recent Pakistan series since South Africa is one of the higher-ranked teams.”

The West Indies Women’s teams return to the field after a successful double series win over Pakistan women, where they took the CG Insurance T20I series 3-0 and the CG Insurance ODI series 3-2. The West Indies Women’s squad have been preparing in a high-performance camp in Antigua prior to the upcoming Series.

The second and third CG Insurance T20Is take place at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Thursday, September 02 and Saturday, September 04 respectively. The five CG Insurance ODIs will be played from September 7 to 19, with the first three matches being played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the last two at the SVRCG.

Fans in the Caribbean can watch the all of the CG Insurance T20Is and and CG Insurance ODIs live via the Flow Sports app with live radio commentary is available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre.

See here for full CG Insurance T20I and ODI Series schedule https://www.windiescricket.com/fixtures/

FULL SQUAD

Anisa Mohammed (Captain)

Deandra Dottin (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shamilia Connell

Britney Cooper

Shabika Gajnabi

Chinelle Henry

Qiana Joseph

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Hayley Matthews

Chedean Nation

Shakera Selman

FULL MATCH SCHEDULE (with start times)