Redefining Success for West Indies Womens Battle against Proteas by KRISSANIA YOUNG The 50-over World Cup is just six months away. And the qualifying tournament—a prerequisite for the number-six ranked West Indies Women—is set to begin in November. Now, WINDIES Women will take on South Africa Women in a three-match T20 International series beginning on Tuesday in Antigua, resuming the mission of rediscovering their form as a competitive force in the format. Yet, assuming that the current priority will be the New Zealand-hosted 2022 tournament, we must then reconsider what would be deemed a ‘successful’ series for the Taylor-led team against the number-five ranked Proteas.

It is expected that Deandra Dottin, whose workload has been carefully managed since returning from a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery in 2020, will return to bowling in the upcoming series. Dottin, who has been an integral part of the West Indies bowling line-up in the past, especially at the death, did not feature with the ball in the multi-format white-ball series against Pakistan.

In my opinion, the West Indies Women’s continued redemption in International cricket partially relies on the Barbadian rediscovering her best all-round form; which includes ball in hand during the latter stages of the innings. And in addition to having the renewed option of Dottin in this phase, the West Indies should also be looking to groom the immense talents of Aaliyah Alleyne and Shabika Gajnabi, while cementing their power-play strategies.

Against Pakistan, the duo of Shamilia Connell and Hayley Matthews yielded six wickets, conceding a measly 48 runs over nine power-play overs across two T20Is (5.53 RR). Matthews continued her good form into The Hundred, as she finished the most successful bowler for her team with eleven wickets across eight games. Simply put, it is important that the West Indies build on this partnership; while also having the option of Selman to take the new-ball, with the less-experienced Chinelle Henry and Alleyne waiting in the wings.



The last time the West Indies Women faced the Proteas in a bilateral T20I series, the Ladies of the Caribbean had won five of their last seven T20I series leading up to that encounter. Coming into this contest, however, the hosts have won just two of their last seven, having gone a period of two years without a bilateral series win. But with the series win against Pakistan under their belt, the next step for WINDIES batters should be upping their run-rate. While the recent drop-off in run-rate might be attributed to the various injuries and lack of form that has plagued this team, the Courtney Walsh-coached unit should be looking at scores of 150+ more regularly, with the core back and firing.



A task that will be dependent upon the clear definition and execution of roles within the team. It is obvious that Hayley Matthews and Deandra Dottin are charged with taking advantage of the power-play, giving the team the best possible start. Captain Stafanie Taylor, while also having the ability to clear the boundary at will, batting at no.3, seems the designated anchor. This then begs the question… who is the finisher in this team? This responsibility will fall on the likes of Chedean Nation and Kycia Knight. However, finishers must be able to finish. And the WINDIES no.5 to no.7 averaged just .97 runs per delivery against Pakistan—that’s less than a run-a-ball.

Taylor and her charges have a huge task on their hands, but the position of the current WINDIES team should see this unit focusing on progress. Therefore, a successful series does not necessarily depend on winning.

0 comments