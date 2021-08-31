Tallawahs aim at winning trend

THE JAMAICA Tallawahs will be hoping to kickstart a series of wins when they face Barbados Royals in their return fixture in Match 10 of the Caribbean Premier League, which bowls off at 6:00 p.m. (Jamaica time) at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis today.

The Jamaican franchise will be looking to avenge their only loss of the competition thus far after they went down to the Royals by 15 runs in their second game, also at Warner Park, on Saturday.

With St Kitts and Nevis Patriots being the only team with a perfect record following three wins, the Tallawahs, who are in second place with two points because of a better net run rate, will be hoping for consistency and momentum with a string of games lined up.

“I think it’s been a pretty good start for us with one win and a loss in this type of competition. It’s just for us now to continue to get these wins and hope for the best,” said captain Rovman Powell.

