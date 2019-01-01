West Indies opener Evin Lewis and fast bowler Oshane Thomas have been signed by the Rajasthan Royals for the second leg of the Indian Premier League set to run from September 19 to October 15 in the United Arab Emirates.

Lewis, who is currently playing for CPL leaders St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and Thomas who suits up for the Barbados Royals will be the English duo, Jos Butler and Ben Stokes. The 29-year-old Trinidadian opener will be having his second stint in the IPL having played for the Mumbai Indians in 2018 and 2019.

Thomas represented the Royals in 2019 when he played four games for the franchise.

Story via SportsMax