West Indies Women's squad unchanged for 2nd CG Insurance T20

ST JOHN'S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel has announced an unchanged West Indies Women’s 13-member squad for the second CG Insurance T20 International (T20I) against South Africa Women. The match will be played on Thursday, September 2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRCG). The first ball will be bowled at 2pm local time (1pm Jamaica Time).

The first match of the three-match CG Insurance T20I Series was abandoned due to rain on Tuesday two overs into the West Indies innings, after South Africa reached 135 in their 20 overs. The third CG Insurance T20I takes place at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground on Saturday, September 4.

The five CG Insurance One-Day Internationals (ODI) will be played from September 7 to 19, with the first three matches being played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the last two at the SVRCG.