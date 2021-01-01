Chase dominates with bat and ball to seal win for Kings

Saint Lucia Kings earned their second victory of the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a dominant victory over the Guyana Amazon Warriors by 51 runs, Roston Chase starring with both the bat (85), then the ball, as he took the valuable wicket of Warriors captain Nicholas Pooran.

Guyana Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to put Saint Lucia Kings in to bat, Chase lighting up the innings with 85 runs to take his side to 149/7.

The Warriors faltered in their chase, bowled out for 98 despite the best efforts of captain Pooran, as the Saint Lucia Kings put in a clinical bowling performance.



Saint Lucia Kings lost the big early wickets of Andre Fletcher and Faf du Plessis before Chase came in and raced to his half-century from just 27 balls. He was supported by Mark Deyal and then Tim David before a flurry of late wickets restricted the team’s total, as Guyana Amazon Warriors utilized eight different bowlers across the innings. Romario Shepherd and Odean Smith were the pick of the bowlers, as they both took three wickets each with economy rates under six.