West Indies Women go under in 2nd CG Insurance T20I

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- The West Indies Women lost the 2nd CG Insurance T20 International against South Africa Women by 50 runs at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.

West Indies Women's Head Coach Courtney Walsh told CWI Media "We didn't play as well as know we can nor expected to play. They got too many runs upfront and then when we batted... our batting went through the door. Hopefully, we've learnt a lot from it, some good areas to look at. One or two players had good starts, the strike rates we were looking at, a couple of the players achieved it, so it's not doom and gloom but... we didn't play as well as we should have. We have one more game to play to draw the series and then five more matches in the ODI series, so we have more cricket to play"

South Africa take a 1-0 series lead with the final match on Saturday, August 4 at the same venue.