West Indies Women draw CG Insurance T20 International Series against South Africa Women ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- West Indies Women won the third and final CG Insurance defeating South Africa Women by 5 wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. The win also ensured that the West Indies Women draw the three-match series 1-1, after the first match was abandoned due to rain. West Indies Women's interim captain Anisa Mohammed told CWI Media "We really wanted to win. I told the girls a tie (drawn series) looked better than a loss..... I thought our bowlers bowled really well and the energy was exceptional. We went wrong in all areas of the game in the second game, today was a new day. We kept the pressure on and knew what we wanted to restrict them for under a hundred which is what we did."

The five CG Insurance ODIs will be played from September 7 to 19, with the first three matches being played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) and the last two at the SVRCG.

Fans in the Caribbean can watch the all of the CG Insurance T20Is and CG Insurance ODIs live via the Flow Sports app with live radio commentary is available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre.

South Africa Women

80/9 (20 overs)

Sune Luus 23 Karishma Ramharack 3-0-8-3

Tazmin Brits 16 Aaliyah Alleyne 2-0-16-2

West Indies Women

81/5 (11.5 overs)

Deandra Dottin 31 Dane Van Niekerk 2.5-0-8-2

Kyshona Knight 26 Ayabonga Kaka 2-0-19-1

