West Indies Women draw CG Insurance T20 International Series against South Africa Women
Sun, Sep 5, '21
ST. JOHN'S, Antigua- West Indies Women won the third and final CG Insurance defeating South Africa Women by 5 wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. The win also ensured that the West Indies Women draw the three-match series 1-1, after the first match was abandoned due to rain.
West Indies Women's interim captain Anisa Mohammed told CWI Media "We really wanted to win. I told the girls a tie (drawn series) looked better than a loss..... I thought our bowlers bowled really well and the energy was exceptional. We went wrong in all areas of the game in the second game, today was a new day. We kept the pressure on and knew what we wanted to restrict them for under a hundred which is what we did."