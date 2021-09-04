West Indies cricket will continue to experience talent drain

West Indies cricket will continue to lose its young talented players to countries like England because there are no systems put in place for their development beyond the Under-19 level, says former Barbados and England cricketer Roland Butcher.

The first black player to represent England in the 19080s, Butcher’s comments followed this week’s announcement that 17-year-old Barbadian Jacob Bethell will co-captain the England Under-19 cricket team against West Indies in the upcoming Royal London International series starting tomorrow September 4 at Beckenham.

Butcher said Caribbean people must face the reality that there are many more young cricketers who may take such a path because they have that bonus of holding a British passport.

The likes of Che Simmons at Warwickshire and Nico Reifer at Surrey who all played for Barbados at the regional Under-15 and 17 levels could also join Bethell if they so desire to play for England.

“In terms of losing talent to England that will happen because people like Jacob and others have got options. He has an English passport as well so it doesn’t mean that he has to commit to the West Indies.

