Bishop misses century as Windies U19s lose thriller

TEDDY BISHOP was left stranded short of a century, underlining West Indies Under-19s disappointment, as they crashed to their second straight defeat to England Under-19s here yesterday.

The 18-year-old right-hander hit a glowing 97 off 104 balls to lift the Caribbean side to 180 all out in the 40th over and, despite an excellent effort to defend the modest total, they went down by a single wicket to fall behind 2-0 in the six-match series.

West Indies looked sure bets to win it when they reduced the hosts to 162 for nine in the 35th, but a 19-run, last-wicket stand between Fateh Singh (12 not out) and Nathan Barnwell (three not out) frustrated them and took England over the line off 38 overs.

Fast bowler Isai Thorne was again among the wickets, with three for 54, while left-arm spinner, Anderson Mahase, grabbed two for 34 as the Rising Stars struck at vital times during the run-chase.

Read more at the Jamaica Gleaner

2 comments